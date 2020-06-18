Global  

David Schwimmer admits Friends reunion is 'very tricky' to pull off in pandemic
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:11s - Published
David Schwimmer admits Friends reunion is 'very tricky' to pull off in pandemic

David Schwimmer admits Friends reunion is 'very tricky' to pull off in pandemic

'Friends' star David Schwimmer admitted the upcoming reunion special is proving "really tricky" to pull off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

