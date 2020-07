Watch: IAF's Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border

The IAF's Chinook, Apache and the MiG-29 are carrying out night operations near the India-China border.

The IAF had deployed its firepower at forward bases near the border after the Galwan clash on 15th June, 2020.

The IAF has said that night operations have an element of surprise and also added that IAF is trained and equipped to undertake the full spectrum of operations in any environment.

