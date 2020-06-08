Global  
 

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling party

 SINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans voted Friday in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien..
Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the rainforest. Ciara Lee reports

Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

 Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
Brazilian president reiterates need to reopen country

 RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, said President Jair Bolsonaro on...
Brazil LGBTQ group hides from virus in Copacabana building

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a courtyard a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, a dozen people get settled on broken couches beneath a banner..
Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positive

 Bolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing mask

 RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he..
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impact

 SAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
Facebook removes false accounts linked to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

 Sao Paulo: Social media giant Facebook said Wednesday that it has removed dozens of accounts linked to supporters or employees of Brazilian President Jair..
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President

 São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
People marched both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday (June 14) as the number of COVID-19 cases increased 17,000 from a day before. Caroline Malone reports.

Lasers were used to project the colors of the rainbow flag over Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. An artist created the display to mark Pride. Many events have been canceled or postponed this year because..

It comes after Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's biggest cities, reopened shops this week.View on euronews

Thousands of Brazilians marched on Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Sunday (June 7) as part of the global Black Lives Matter protest, expressing their outrage at the death of George Floyd in the U.S...

