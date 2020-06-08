Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Brazil protests show political split amid virus People marched both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday (June 14) as the number of COVID-19 cases increased 17,000 from a day before. Caroline Malone reports.

São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..

Sao Paulo: Social media giant Facebook said Wednesday that it has removed dozens of accounts linked to supporters or employees of Brazilian President Jair..

SAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he..

Bolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a courtyard a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, a dozen people get settled on broken couches beneath a banner..

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, said President Jair Bolsonaro on...

Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the rainforest. Ciara Lee reports

