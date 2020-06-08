Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

|
|
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling partySINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans voted Friday in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien..
WorldNews
Coronavirus latest: Spanish region makes wearing a mask mandatory
Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure
Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquineCovid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
WorldNews
Brazilian president reiterates need to reopen countryRIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, said President Jair Bolsonaro on...
WorldNews
Brazil LGBTQ group hides from virus in Copacabana buildingRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a courtyard a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, a dozen people get settled on broken couches beneath a banner..
WorldNews
Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positiveBolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
WorldNews
Rio de Janeiro Municipality in Southeast, Brazil
Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing maskRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he..
WorldNews
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virusRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
WorldNews
São Paulo Largest city of Brazil
LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impactSAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
WorldNews
Facebook removes false accounts linked to Brazil President Jair BolsonaroSao Paulo: Social media giant Facebook said Wednesday that it has removed dozens of accounts linked to supporters or employees of Brazilian President Jair..
WorldNews
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's PresidentSão Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
WorldNews
Brazil protests show political split amid virus
|
|
|
|
