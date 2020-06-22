German court orders end to coronavirus lockdown around meat plant

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany Country in Central Europe
Coronavirus: Gütersloh lockdown lifted after German court rulingThe court rules locking down Gütersloh after the outbreak at the Tönnies plant was disproportionate.
BBC News
Rishi Sunak under fire over £1bn energy-efficiency plan after Tory manifesto pledged nine times as muchCash is fraction of tens of billions being spent on a green recovery in Germany and France, campaigners warn
Independent
German recovery will be slow, data shows
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Former Nazi concentration camp guard on trial in GermanyThe prosecution's closing arguments will be heard today in the trial of a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard for complicity in the murder of more..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources