A resident of the city of Padang, Muhammad Iqbal, started a fishing business in the wake of COVID-19.

Man starts successful fishing line business after being dismissed from work due to COVID-19

A resident of the city of Padang, Muhammad Iqbal, started a fishing business in the wake of COVID-19.

Specialising in popping fishing hooks, his product is already being used by sea fishermen and ordered to numerous areas across Indonesia, after marketing on Facebook and Instagram.

Iqbal said, "I became unemployed.

My profession as a motorcycle taxi driver was impossible with the lockdown system.

While at home, I made a popping hook with tin, which I learned from YouTube and Google." He added, "My hobby is fishing, but fish bait is quite expensive, so I made a popping fishing hook with the basic ingredient of tin." Iqbal then uses gas stoves for melting moulds made from car wash, sandpaper, compressors, and dyes.

"The most important part of the process is being able to maintain the balance between shrewd and sensitive to colours that fish like," Iqbal said.

Due to limited manpower, Iqbal can currently only produce 800 to 1,000 products a month.