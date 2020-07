Internet Giants to Halt Data Requests in Hong Kong Due to New Security Law Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Internet Giants to Halt Data Requests in Hong Kong Due to New Security Law Internet entities like Facebook and Google announced a stoppage of processing user data requests in Hong Kong following a new security law implemented by China. 0

