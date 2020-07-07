Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only

Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) announced the new regulations on Monday.

It gives foreign students studying in the U.S. an ultimatum of leaving the country if their classes are online or transferring to a school offering on-campus classes in the fall.

ICE Statement, via NPR News ICE Statement, via NPR News The new regulation applies to students with F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant visas.

Analysts say that given the current pandemic crisis in the U.S., the regulation is "not right" and "makes no sense." Nearly one million international students come to the U.S. for higher education studies.

According to the 'Chronicle of Higher Education,' eight percent of colleges, including Harvard, have intentions of offering online classes in the fall.