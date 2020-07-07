Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only

Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only

Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) announced the new regulations on Monday.

It gives foreign students studying in the U.S. an ultimatum of leaving the country if their classes are online or transferring to a school offering on-campus classes in the fall.

ICE Statement, via NPR News ICE Statement, via NPR News The new regulation applies to students with F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant visas.

Analysts say that given the current pandemic crisis in the U.S., the regulation is "not right" and "makes no sense." Nearly one million international students come to the U.S. for higher education studies.

According to the 'Chronicle of Higher Education,' eight percent of colleges, including Harvard, have intentions of offering online classes in the fall.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Foreign students in U.S. could face deportation if their coursework is entirely online

Foreign students in the United States, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, will have to leave the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ICE: Foreign students must take in-person classes [Video]

ICE: Foreign students must take in-person classes

A new rule from ICE states that international students studying in the US must leave the country if colleges switch to online classes in the Fall. They say that students will only be able to stay if..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Pandemic’s Effects on Video Production Are Likely to Last: CNN’s Otto Bell [Video]

Pandemic’s Effects on Video Production Are Likely to Last: CNN’s Otto Bell

The coronavirus pandemic has forced marketers and their advertising agencies to react quickly to an unsettled situation that can change each day. These disruptions are likely to have a lasting effect..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:05Published
Covid-19: US says foreign students with only online classes must depart country | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: US says foreign students with only online classes must depart country | Oneindia News

As US continues to reel under the Coronavirus menace, The United States said on Monday that it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published