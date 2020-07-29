Huntsville church offering parents help by hosting virtual classes

Out - they'll do so.

In less than a month...schools in madison county will resume.

But only online.

While some parents are still trying to figure out how to work from home.

One local church is offering a little bit of help.

Waay 31's ashley carter visited the hope community church in northwest huntsville where it's transforming the sanctuary into a classroom.

Alunson henry, assisting on-site learning program: "we wanted to provide a place for them that they know that their children are safe, and their children are doing their assignments."

Alunson henry is assisting with the hope community churches on-site learning program next month.

The program's for any kindergartener through sixth grader at all three public school districts in madison county.

Henry says parents already are signing children up and saying thank you.

Alunson henry, assisting on-site learning program: "a lot of parents are very happy to know that there is a service being provided for them during this time, during this pandemic it's been crazy for everyone to try to handle so many things.

Ashley: "right now they already have part of the on-site learning classroom set up, and half of the sanctuary is going to look just like this.

They can fit about thirty students in here and have room to expand if needed."

Alunson henry, assisting on-site learning program: "we want to make the feel of it as close to school as possible, so we're providing care from 7 until the normal school hours."

Right now the program is scheduled for august 17th through october 29th...but henry says it's prepared to be open for longer alunson henry, assisting on-site learning program: "we want to make sure we are providing a service to the community so if it's something they end up closing down and having virtual throughout the semester, the rest of the school year we want to be there for them so we are looking to extend it as long as the service is needed.

In hsv ashley c waay