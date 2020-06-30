Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80'
Music legend Sir Ringo Starr has insisted he doesn't have any intention of slowing down.
Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity showIn honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event.
Ringo Starr announces livestream birthday concert with Paul McCartney and moreThe Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr has announced a special livestream benefit show for his 80th birthday with Sir Paul McCartney, Cheryl Crow and more joining the fun.