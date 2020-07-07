Boston Mayor Walsh, Commissioner Gross Discuss Cut To Police Budget
Boston Mayor Walsh said defunding the police is not the answer, but there should be police reforms. Police Commissioner William Gross explained community policing.
MA TV News Boston Mayor Walsh, Commissioner Gross Discuss Cut To Police Budget - CBS Boston https://t.co/ARUkm2lnKn 2 minutes ago
Lisa Kashinsky Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is beginning his press conference. Police Commissioner William Gross is here. More to come… https://t.co/offoB4Fiug 1 hour ago
Mayor Walsh: Violence Preventative Efforts Are Having A 'Positive Impact'Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is working hard on violence prevention.
Commissioner Gross Thanks Community For Coming Forward After Violent WeekendBoston Police Commissioner said two of seven homicides were immediately solved.
London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blastsMetropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack. British Transport Police..