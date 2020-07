Oklahoma man shot by police in Walmart parking lot facing charges

The victim of an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Del City is facing assault and theft charges.

AND IS LOCKED UP IN JAIL NEWSFOUR'S CASSANDRA SWEETMAN HASTHE NEW INFORMATION.THE OFF-DUTY LANGSTONUNIVERSITY POLICE OFFICER SHOTSEVERAL ROUNDS AT THE SUSPECTAS HE FLED THIS WAL-MARTPARKING LOT.

NOW THAT SUSPECTIS FACING SEVERAL PENDINGCHARGES BUT DEL CITY POLICESAY IT WILL BE UP TO THEDISTRICT ATTORNEY'S ON WHETHERTHAT OFFICER FACES CHARGES ASWELL.

A STRUGGLE BETWEEN ASUSPECTED THIEF IN A WALMARTSECURITY GUARD, THE GUARD, ANOFF-DUTY LINKS TO UNIVERSITYPOLICE OFFICER TRYING TO PULLTHE SUSPECT OUT OF THEVEHICLE, THE SUSPECT VS ANDTHE SECURITY GUARD STARTSSHOOTING.11 SHOTS FIRED AT THESUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS 28YEAR-OLD KENNETH LEE SIMMONSSIMMONS WAS HIT BUT CONTINUEDTO FLEE WITH THE SHATTERED THEBACK WINDOW.LATER TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALFOR HIS GUNSHOT WOUND SIMMONSHAS NOW BEEN ARRESTEDACCORDING TO AN ARRESTAFFIDAVIT HIS ACCUSED OF PETTYLARCENY AFTER ALLEGEDLYADMITTING TO TAKING ATELEVISION PAST THE LAST POINTOF SALE AND LEAVING IT BETWEENTHE 2 EXIT DOORS.

HE'S ALSOACCUSED OF ASSAULT AND BATTERYWITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

THEAFFIDAVIT STATING SIMMONSPLACED HIS VEHICLE IN REVERSEAND STRUCK THE SECURITY GUARDWITH THE DRIVER'S SIDE DOOR.SO FAR POLICE AREN'TIDENTIFYING THE LINKSUNIVERSITY OFFICER SAYING THEDA HAS NOT YET LOOKED AT THECASE WHEN WE TRIED TO FIND OUTIF THE OFFICER WAS PLACED ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE THEPERSON WHO PICKED UP AT THELINKS TO UNIVERSITY POLICEDEPARTMENT HUNG UP ON US AND ASPOKESPERSON DIDN'T ANSWER THEQUESTION SENDING INSTEAD ASTATEMENT THAT SAID IN PARTTHE OFFICER WAS NOT PERFORMINGDUTIES ON BEHALF OF LANGSTONUNIVERSITY AT THAT TIME OF THEINCIDENT WAL-MART DECLINED TOCOMMENT ON POLICY SAYING IN ASTATEMENT WE ARE WORKING WITHLAW ENFORCEMENT AS PART OF ANONGOING INVESTIGATION ANDWOULD DEFER ANY ADDITIONALQUESTIONS TO THEM DEL CITYPOLICE SAY IT'S TYPICAL FOR ANOFF-DUTY OFFICER HIRED AS ASECURITY GUARD TO BE ARMED.THEY HAVE THEIR INSIDEASSET PROTECTION PEOPLE.

THESTAY INSIDE THE STORE THEYWILL PURSUE PEOPLE TO THE