Black-Owned Businesses Seeing Increased Support On #BlackoutDay2020
Blackout Day 2020, the latest push in the push for racial justice in America.
Members of the Black community actively made an effort on Tuesday not to spend money in the economy nationwide, unless it was a Black-owned business.
SoCal Residents Support Black-Owned Businesses For Blackout Day 2020The day is meant to show the economic power of Black Americans by encouraging them to not spend any money on Tuesday, except at Black-owned businesses.
Nashvillians participate in 'Blackout Day' promoting Black-owned businessesWhile the support has grown for Black-owned businesses amid the Black Lives Matter movement, owners and community members hope it will continue.
