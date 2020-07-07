Global  

Black-Owned Businesses Seeing Increased Support On #BlackoutDay2020
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
Blackout Day 2020, the latest push in the push for racial justice in America.

Members of the Black community actively made an effort on Tuesday not to spend money in the economy nationwide, unless it was a Black-owned business.

Wonderbreaddddd

Imoni A. 🏳️‍🌈🌻🎨 ♒️ I love seeing all these black owned businesses down my TL 😌 keep flourishing kings and queens! 3 minutes ago

lovely_erica_

erica🤍 i’d also like to mention that it is a black-owned family business!!!!! we love seeing black families succeed!!!!! a… https://t.co/nu9SG8fnKX 7 minutes ago

tyjeria_shana

Tyjeria Sha’na Ford RT @meagfrazier: Over the last few days I have been looking into Black-owned businesses in the Greenville/Spartanburg area. Seeing that I… 1 hour ago

JungleBoyTM

Jungle I’m seeing Black owned businesses are closed today for Blackout Tuesday... are we not supposed to support lack businesses today either? 2 hours ago

tayolorrj

tay. RT @victorieeeeee: I’m not trying to knock anyone’s hustle but all I’m seeing is people selling lashes and sunglasses, can we get some more… 2 hours ago

joinmyensemble

SAYHERNAME-ALL BLM✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 RT @thatsdrwatsont1: Seeing all these Black owned businesses that my sorors got makes my heart melt, like Black women really are so talente… 4 hours ago

thatsdrwatsont1

Σunflower Σhawty 🌻 Seeing all these Black owned businesses that my sorors got makes my heart melt, like Black women really are so tale… https://t.co/9PbHQ5SY4O 4 hours ago

FirstClassy_J

Monique Love seeing new black owned businesses being created❤️💪🏽 5 hours ago


SoCal Residents Support Black-Owned Businesses For Blackout Day 2020 [Video]

SoCal Residents Support Black-Owned Businesses For Blackout Day 2020

The day is meant to show the economic power of Black Americans by encouraging them to not spend any money on Tuesday, except at Black-owned businesses.

Credit: CBS2 LA
Nashvillians participate in 'Blackout Day' promoting Black-owned businesses [Video]

Nashvillians participate in 'Blackout Day' promoting Black-owned businesses

While the support has grown for Black-owned businesses amid the Black Lives Matter movement, owners and community members hope it will continue.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Blackout 2020: Movement in African American communities [Video]

Blackout 2020: Movement in African American communities

Blackout 2020: Movement in African American communities

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2