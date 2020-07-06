What is Blackout Day 2020 and how can you support?
July 7 is Blackout Day 2020.
It's a nationwide economic movement urging Americans not to spend money unless it's going to a black-owned business.
Blackout dayToday people are encouraged to only buy from black-owned businesses through an economic protest called Blackout Day. The movement started in 2015 as a way to highlight the racial wealth gap.
What is Blackout Day?The day highlights the spending power of Black Americans, who account for $1.3 trillion of annual buying power.
It's National Blackout DayNichelle Medina said Black people and supporters are encouraged to buy from Black owned businesses.