What is Blackout Day 2020 and how can you support?
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:03s
July 7 is Blackout Day 2020.

It's a nationwide economic movement urging Americans not to spend money unless it's going to a black-owned business.

What is #BlackoutDay2020? Here's what you need to know.

The Blackout Day on July 7 isn't the same as the movement that caused Instagram to be covered in...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others

July 7 is Blackout Day, a "day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends...
USATODAY.com - Published


BG_dubb

Playlist Papi What the heck is “blackout day”? 53 seconds ago

LotsofDinero

Hear my lisp, Laugh at my tweets.. Who made up this blackout day and what the point again ? 4 minutes ago

ixaariv10

SOY RT @Newsweek: What is Blackout Tuesday? Black-owned businesses see surge of customers https://t.co/RPhhNkjunU 4 minutes ago

Zsmith901

Z.Smith | For | 3️⃣ I got hope for blackout day. Interested in seeing what we do because i believe its a good plan. Not realistic that… https://t.co/wPoat5fBFk 4 minutes ago

aflameprincess

Ahsoka Tano RT @legoodsamaratan: A blackout day is cool and all, but you know what would be really effective? A financial blackout until the police are… 6 minutes ago

loganmbolton

logan ✨ @dayahmariee I respect what you’re saying but not only is that unrealistic, it also undermines the objective of bla… https://t.co/SV9lqUzkdJ 6 minutes ago

legoodsamaratan

Adolla Bursto A blackout day is cool and all, but you know what would be really effective? A financial blackout until the police are defunded 🙂 10 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek What is Blackout Tuesday? Black-owned businesses see surge of customers https://t.co/RPhhNkjunU 11 minutes ago


Blackout day [Video]

Blackout day

Today people are encouraged to only buy from black-owned businesses through an economic protest called Blackout Day. The movement started in 2015 as a way to highlight the racial wealth gap.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
What is Blackout Day? [Video]

What is Blackout Day?

The day highlights the spending power of Black Americans, who account for $1.3 trillion of annual buying power.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published
It's National Blackout Day [Video]

It's National Blackout Day

Nichelle Medina said Black people and supporters are encouraged to buy from Black owned businesses.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published