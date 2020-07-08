Illegal fireworks sparks over a dozen vegetation fires over Fourth of July weekend

Firefighters were busy in Shasta County over the holiday weekend.

Were busy in shasta county over the fourth of july weekend.

Illegal fireworks starting more than a dozen vegetation fires was the problem debbie.

One of those firesãright here on quartz hill road..

Ron Krznarich, fire investigator for the city of Redding: "The city of Redding had over 113 calls of services for this weekend, 41 of which were fireworks complaints, out of that we had 14 vegetation fires in the city for a total of 8 acres." The fire department cited 21 people and seized some 47 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Ron Krznarich, fire investigator for the city of Redding: "There's a lot of dangers with fireworks, obviously injuries, but the biggest things is fire and just in the area, we're in and with the Carr Fire that happened and all the fires that are in our area."

People i spoke to tell me the area around here adds to the fireworks danger.

Chris Kutraes, lives in Redding: "It's quite a dangerous thing, I don't think the topography in this area is conducive to that and we have a lot of ground that can be rural and suburban."

This spot was just one of several spots that experienced a fire over the 4th of July and this particular one was started by an aerial firework. The Redding Fire Department says you can see the charred and burnt areas, and surrounding it more dry vegetation and neighboring homes.

Ron Krznarich, fire investigator for the city of Redding: "People lighting fireworks is putting people at risk is what's happening."

Bernie Colia, lives in Redding: "It's dry, very dry conditions, very dangerous conditions, so why go around lighting fires?"

Fireworks are in illegal here in shasta county.

Even if it's deemed safe and sane.

Reporting from Redding, Ana Torrea, Action News Now.

Setting off fireworks is a misdemeanor in shasta county..

You could also face a hefty fine.

