Illegal fireworks sparks over a dozen vegetation fires over Fourth of July weekend
Video Credit: KHSL
Firefighters were busy in Shasta County over the holiday weekend.
Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding..

What was the problem ana?

Illegal fireworks starting more than a dozen vegetation fires was the problem debbie.

One of those firesãright here on quartz hill road..

Take nats of firewor* take so* trt:12 ron krznarich fire investigator for the city of redding the city of redding had over 113 calls of services for this weekend, 41 of which were fireworks complaints, out of that we had 14 vegetation fires in the city for a total of 8 acres the fire department cited 21 people and seized some 47 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Take so* trt: 11 ron krznarich fire investigator for the city of redding there's a lot of dangers with fireworks, obviously injuries, but the biggest things is fire and just in the area, we're in and with the carr fire that happened and all the fires that are in our area.

People i spoke to tell me the area around here adds to the fireworks danger.

Take so* trt:15 chris kutraes lives in redding its quite a dangerous thing, i don't think the topography in this area is condusive to that and we have a lot of ground that can be rural and suburban ana stand u* trt:20 ana torrea atorreanews now this spot was just one of several spots that experience a fire over the 4th of july and this particular one was started by an aerial firework.

That's what the redding fire department tells me and you can see the charred and burnt areas behind me, and surrounding it more dry vegetation and neighboring homes take so* trt:06 ron krznarich fire investigator for the city of redding people lighting fireworks is putting people at risk is what's happening ((butt to)) take so* trt:08 bernie colia lives in redding it's dry, very dry conditions, very dangerous conditions, so why go around lighting fires?

Fireworks are in illegal here in shasta county.

Even if it's deemed safe and sane.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Setting off fireworks is a misdemeanor in shasta county..

You could also face a hefty fine.

###




