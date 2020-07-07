State Fair Of Texas' Cancelation Big Blow To Businesses That Depend On It For Income

Ryan Dungey RT @BDavisAAS: Texas AD Chris Del Conte confirms to me that Texas-OU is not impacted by the State Fair cancelation. 14 minutes ago
No 'Howdy' And No Folks This Year As State Fair Of Texas Canceled Due To COVID-19 PandemicThe State Fair of Texas has officially been cancelled for 2020. No Big Tex. No midway. No Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. To Amber Fletcher, granddaughter of the company's founder, the loss of 2.5..
