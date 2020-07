International students cannot take online only schedule and stay in the U.S. Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:53s - Published 2 minutes ago International students cannot take online only schedule and stay in the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced that international students must do some form of in person classes to remain in the United States. Many colleges are still working out their fall plans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COLLEGES PLAN TOSTART THE NEW YEWITH A MIX OF IN-PERSON AND VIRTUALCLASSES.BUT SOME SCHOOLSARE LOOKING ATGOING ENTIRELYONLINE.GILAT MELAMEDREPORTS ON THEPOTENTIALLYDEVASTATING EFFETHIS COULD HAVE ONINTERNATIONALSTUDENTS."MY TWO YEARS AT UBWERE VERYPRODUCTIVE."HIBA HASSANWONDERS IF SHE WILLBE ABLE TO STAY INTHE UNITED STATES.FOR HER THIRD ANDFINAL YEAR AT THEUNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO.IMMIGRATIONS ANDCUSTOMSENFORCEMENTANNOUNCED THATINTERNATIONALSTUDENTS MUST DOSOME FORM OF INPERSON CLASSES TOREMAIN IN THE U-S."I SAY IT WAS VERYINCONSIDERATE, IHONESTLY LOW-KEYFEEL OFFENDED."ICE ALLOWEDSTUDENTS TO HAVE AFULL ONLINE COURSELOAD LAST SEMESTERDUE TO COVID-19.BUT WILL NOT EXTENDTHE EXCEPTION INTOTHE FALL."WE WERE HOPINGTHAT SUCH FLEXIBILITYWOULD CONTINUE INTHE FALL SEMESTER INLIGHT OF THE ONGOINGCOVID SITUATION,WHICH MAKES ITDIFFICULT TO MAINTAINSORT OF NORMALINSTRUCTIONALARRANGEMENTS."UB SAYS IT WILL TAKEA HYBRID APPROACH.THE BUSINESS MAJORFROM THE UNITEDARAB EMIRATES WASLOOKING TO TAKEMORE ONLINECOURSES AS ACOVID-19PRECAUTION."I KIND OF FEEL ALSOTHIS PUSHING ME INTOAN UNSAFE POSITION."ACCORDING TO SUNYDATA UB HAD 5,900INTERNATIONALSTUDENTS ENROLLEDLAST FALL.THAT'SNEARLY 30% OF ALLINTERNATIONALSTUDENTS IN THESUNY SYSTEM."IT'S GOING TO HAVE AHUGE IMPACT ONWESTERN NEW YORKSPECIFICALLY."ROSANNA BERARDI ISA MANAGING PARTNERAT BERARDIIMMIGRATION LAW."STUDENTS OBVIOUSLYLIVE IN APARTMENTSTHEY SHOP AT STORES,THEY GO OUT TODINNER. I MEAN EVENIF HALF OF THOSEPEOPLE HAD TO LEAVETHE UNITED STATESTHAT'S A SIGNIFICABUT HERLIFE.WORRYING SHE WON'THAVE ONE LAST EARROOMMATE'S FAMILY.IAL WORRONE OFTHE SADDESTTHINGS I'M SCARPRESIDENT TRUMPCONTINUED IS DESPITECOVID-19 CASE





