Coronavirus Pandemic: US says 'no new foreign students for all-online classes' | Oneindia News

After US government dropped its plan to deport international students whose courses move fully online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the United States has announced that it will not take in any new foreign students seeking online-only study.

The policy change was announced in a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

President Donald Trump has already suspended several kinds of visas for foreigners during the coronavirus crisis.The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard, MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states.

On July 14 the administration reversed course and rescinded the decision.