Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Joshua British boxer
Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Met Police close illegal event after week of violence in LondonExtra officers are put on patrol following a week of violence in London which saw seven murders.
BBC News
Queen makes veteran a knight at 100. no kneeling requiredLONDON — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on..
WorldNews
Police officer suspended after 'get off my neck' video arrest in LondonA Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended after appearing to kneel on a man's neck during an arrest in London.
Independent
Princess Anne loves the countryside
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:01Published
Footage of officer 'kneeling on neck' investigatedLondon Mayor Sadiq Khan expresses concern about video of the "distressing arrest" in Islington.
BBC News
Battersea Human settlement in England
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources