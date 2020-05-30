Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike

Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike

An entrepreneur who is constantly accosted by adoring fans for being the spitting image of boxer Anthony Joshua, now works as his professional lookalike and admits he mistakes photos of the champion for himself.First approached by a man thinking he was the super world heavyweight boxing champion in a nightclub toilet in 2016, Iffy Onwuachu, 23, of Battersea, south west London, has since stepped in for him in adverts, despite at 6ft tall being considerably shorter than the 6ft 6in star.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Joshua Anthony Joshua British boxer

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with [Video]

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with

World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he believes he can beat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming fight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn [Video]

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

Fury says Joshua fight is on next year

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:33Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal

World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Met Police close illegal event after week of violence in London

 Extra officers are put on patrol following a week of violence in London which saw seven murders.
BBC News

Queen makes veteran a knight at 100. no kneeling required

 LONDON — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on..
WorldNews

Police officer suspended after 'get off my neck' video arrest in London

 A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended after appearing to kneel on a man's neck during an arrest in London.
Independent
Princess Anne loves the countryside [Video]

Princess Anne loves the countryside

Princess Anne has "never been a city girl" and has never wanted to live in London.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published

Footage of officer 'kneeling on neck' investigated

 London Mayor Sadiq Khan expresses concern about video of the "distressing arrest" in Islington.
BBC News

Battersea Battersea Human settlement in England

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK [Video]

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK

Thousands of protesters have joined an anti-racism rally outside the US embassy in London as Black Lives Matter demonstrations take place in cities across the UK. Crowds of demonstrators wore face coverings and held placards outside the embassy in Battersea, south-west London, on Sunday, in protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua [Video]

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford, England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown [Video]

Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua marching in Watford as part of protests sparked by death of George Floyd in U.S.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:58Published
Anthony Joshua won't 'change' for girlfriend [Video]

Anthony Joshua won't 'change' for girlfriend

Anthony Joshua doesn't want to "change" for a girlfriend as he feels he is too "set in his ways".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published