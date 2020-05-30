Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 1 week ago Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike An entrepreneur who is constantly accosted by adoring fans for being the spitting image of boxer Anthony Joshua, now works as his professional lookalike and admits he mistakes photos of the champion for himself.First approached by a man thinking he was the super world heavyweight boxing champion in a nightclub toilet in 2016, Iffy Onwuachu, 23, of Battersea, south west London, has since stepped in for him in adverts, despite at 6ft tall being considerably shorter than the 6ft 6in star. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend