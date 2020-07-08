Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University Of California Names First Black President
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:06s - Published
University Of California Names First Black President

University Of California Names First Black President

The University of California has a new man in charge and he is making history.

Andrea Nakano tells us more about Dr. Michael Drake, UC's first black president.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

University of California names first Black president in system's 152-year-history: Michael V. Drake to succeed Janet Napolitano

Dr. Michael V. Drake was selected Tuesday as the first Black president in the 152-year history of the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

see_venice

木村二郎 (Jiro Kimura) RT @SFGate: University of California names its first Black president https://t.co/ImIZoV6kku https://t.co/RHuVSQEVtE 4 minutes ago

R0BParsons

Rob Parsons RT @Adam_Ashton: University of California names its first Black president, appointing Ohio State leader to top role https://t.co/E970eBDUjl 22 minutes ago

gkw_the

The GKW RT @globeandmail: University of California system names first Black president https://t.co/rVFD7PQlRi https://t.co/IjCcEkvqCj 50 minutes ago

mblanos

Michael Blanos University of California system names 1st Black president https://t.co/char417Ttc via @SFGate 52 minutes ago

aria_mesa

Biancaaa RT @KGETnews: UC SYSTEM NAMES 1ST BLACK PRESIDENT: Dr. Michael Drake was chosen Tuesday to be president of the University of California, th… 52 minutes ago

CRileyNL

Claudette Riley University of California names first Black president in system's 152-year-history: Michael V. Drake to succeed Jane… https://t.co/l6WUtarCOF 1 hour ago

a1by

Alberto Plantilla RT @CapitolAlert: University of California names its first Black president, appointing Ohio State leader to top role https://t.co/W8vwEog0HI 1 hour ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 University of California names first Black president in system's 152-year-history: Michael V. Drake to succeed Jane… https://t.co/yv4VFFQyn9 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Michael Drake Is UC's First Black President [Video]

Dr. Michael Drake Is UC's First Black President

Dr. Michael Drake was chosen Tuesday to be president of the University of California, the first Black leader in the system's 150-year history.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:24Published
Michael V. Drake Named First Black President Of UC System [Video]

Michael V. Drake Named First Black President Of UC System

The University of California system has named Dr. Michael Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become its first Black president.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:16Published
Dr. Michael Drake Named First Black President Of UC [Video]

Dr. Michael Drake Named First Black President Of UC

Dr. Michael Drake was named the first Black president of the University of California system Tuesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published