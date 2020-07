#IamVanessaGuillén, the military's #MeToo Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 04:28s - Published 1 day ago #IamVanessaGuillén, the military's #MeToo She was a 19-year-old soldier. Authorities say she was killed by a fellow service member. Following the death of Vanessa Guillén, women in the military are denouncing sexual harassment and assault within their ranks... 0

