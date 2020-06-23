Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization

The president follows up his vow to leave the world health body by formally notifying the UN.

The World Health Organization plans to update its advice after hundreds of experts urged the agency to reconsider the risk of aerosol transmission.

Ms. Duckworth, an Illinois senator who is Thai-American and lost both legs fighting in Iraq, has been the target of two nights of attacks from the Fox News host;..

Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in November, has taken a bullish approach to reopening the country even as virus infections continue to spike,..

President Trump and Mexico's president will celebrate the trade deal, Facebook's civil rights audit comes out and more news to start your Wednesday.

