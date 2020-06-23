Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
USMCA trade pact, Facebook audit, Ivy League sports: 5 things you need to know WednesdayPresident Trump and Mexico's president will celebrate the trade deal, Facebook's civil rights audit comes out and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump says Harvard move to online courses due to virus 'ridiculous'Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in November, has taken a bullish approach to reopening the country even as virus infections continue to spike,..
WorldNews
Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker CarlsonMs. Duckworth, an Illinois senator who is Thai-American and lost both legs fighting in Iraq, has been the target of two nights of attacks from the Fox News host;..
NYTimes.com
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
US notifies UN of withdrawal from WHOWashington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't..
WorldNews
W.H.O. to Review Evidence of Airborne Transmission of CoronavirusThe World Health Organization plans to update its advice after hundreds of experts urged the agency to reconsider the risk of aerosol transmission.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health OrganizationThe president follows up his vow to leave the world health body by formally notifying the UN.
BBC News
