Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has departed from 11 Downing Street this morning, ahead of his economic update to MPs in the House of Commons.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Rishi Sunak ditches plan to charge income tax on coronavirus tests in latest government u-turn

 HM Revenue and Customs were planning to tax employees for tests as 'benefit in kind'
Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of 'staggering lack of self-awareness' over £180 smart mug

 Chancellor poses with Bluetooth-enabled beaker costing more than a week's wages for young people on his new 'kickstart' fund
Independent
Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package [Video]

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street

The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in 10 Downing Street ahead of an informal meeting over dinner with his UK counterpart David Frost. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims [Video]

Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims

A candle was places outside of 10 Downing street this evening as part of a nationwide memorial to remember all those we have lost to Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

11 Downing Street 11 Downing Street Grade I listed house in City of Westminster, United Kingdom


Member of parliament Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Brexit: EU citizen registration scheme risks another Windrush scandal, MPs warned

 Citizens' groups say no way of telling scheme is working until it is too late
Independent
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038 [Video]

Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038

But environmental protesters are angry at what they see as a drawn-out timetable for Germany's energy transition. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Katie Price wants fines for online bullies [Video]

Katie Price wants fines for online bullies

Katie Price wants fines to be handed out to those who troll others online, she told MPs sitting on the Commons Petitions Committee on Thursday (02.07.20).

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:19Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

The Grand Old Man of India who became Britain's first Asian MP

 Indian-born Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Asian to sit in the House of Commons.
BBC News
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend PMQs in the House of Commons. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published

Boris Johnson is 'blind to risks' of lifting lockdown, Keir Starmer says

 Keir Starmer has accused prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons of being "blind to the risks" of easing the coronavirus lockdown.
Independent
Labour MP struggles to turn off ringing phone during Commons debate [Video]

Labour MP struggles to turn off ringing phone during Commons debate

Labour MP Claudia Webbe drops her phone as she struggles to turn it off after it rang during a Commons debate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook civil-rights record hammered in own review

 Activists are left "frustrated and angry" by Facebook's approach, a two-year civil-rights audit finds.
BBC News
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’ [Video]

Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’

Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings [Video]

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Depp arrives for day two of libel trial [Video]

Depp arrives for day two of libel trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at the High Court in London for day two of the actor's libel case against News Group Newspapers after 'The Sun' newspaper branded him a 'wifebeater'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 29 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 29 Covid-19 briefing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives an update on the furlough scheme that will see businesses start to contribute to employees' wages and says the Government will not rush the easing of lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published