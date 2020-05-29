Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update

|
Rishi Sunak ditches plan to charge income tax on coronavirus tests in latest government u-turnHM Revenue and Customs were planning to tax employees for tests as 'benefit in kind'
Rishi Sunak accused of 'staggering lack of self-awareness' over £180 smart mugChancellor poses with Bluetooth-enabled beaker costing more than a week's wages for young people on his new 'kickstart' fund
Boris Johnson news – live: Rishi Sunak to unveil £2bn youth unemployment scheme as devolved nations demand 'crucial' fiscal powers from WestminsterFollow here for the latest developments
Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package
Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue
Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims
Brexit: EU citizen registration scheme risks another Windrush scandal, MPs warnedCitizens' groups say no way of telling scheme is working until it is too late
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Katie Price wants fines for online bullies
The Grand Old Man of India who became Britain's first Asian MPIndian-born Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Asian to sit in the House of Commons.
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions
Boris Johnson is 'blind to risks' of lifting lockdown, Keir Starmer saysKeir Starmer has accused prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons of being "blind to the risks" of easing the coronavirus lockdown.
Independent
Labour MP struggles to turn off ringing phone during Commons debate
Facebook civil-rights record hammered in own reviewActivists are left "frustrated and angry" by Facebook's approach, a two-year civil-rights audit finds.
BBC News
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’
Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings
Depp arrives for day two of libel trial
