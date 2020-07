Eye On The Day 7/8 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 minutes ago Eye On The Day 7/8 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Protest in Indiana over a possible hate crime, Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to do more to stop COVID-19, and Disney World is reopening some parks this weekend. Are you comfortable heading back? 0

