He's back on the radio after a 49-year hiatus Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 minutes ago He's back on the radio after a 49-year hiatus Jack Horohoe is back on the radio airwaves after a 49-year hiatus. He said "I was back on the air yesterday for the first time in forty-nine years." Jack says "I thought maybe it was time to go back on the radio." Jacks radio career began in the 1960's with stints at WNIA and WBLK. In 1968 he began doing mid days for WEBR. He left the business in 1973 to get into real estate and raise a family. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend W-E-B-R RADIORETURNS TO THEAIRWAVESBROADCASTING LIVEFROM NIAGARA FALLS.OUR MIKE RANDALLCAUGHT UP WITH AFORMER ON AIRPERSONALITY WHO ISLOOKING TO GET BACKAT IT.YOU COULD SAY JACKHOROHOE WAS BORNTO BE ON THE RADIO...THIS IS THE SOUND OFTHE CITY WEBRWITH THAT GOLDENVOICE-HE WANTED BEBEHIND A MIC AS LONGAS HE CANREMEMBER...I COULD REMEMBER ASA KID ABOUT 14 YEARSOLD I WOULD STAND INTHE LOBLAWS PARKINGLOT WATCHING THEREMOTE OF WGR-JACK'S FIRST RADIOGIG WAS FOR THELEGENDARY GEORGEHOUND DOG LORENZI DID ALL NIGHTNEWS..AT WBLK WHENTHE HOUND DOGBOUGHT ITHE ALSO DID A STINTAT WNIA...ASJERRY JACK-WWORKED LONG HOURSTHEREJACK WAS HIRED IN1968 BY WEBR....TO DOMIDDAYS....AND NOWHE'S FOUND HIS WBACK...TOWEBR...THERE WAS ALITTLE DETOUR INBETWEENI WAS BACK ON THE AIRYESTERDAY-FOR THEFIRST TIME IN 49 YEARSIN THE EARLY 70'SJACK LEFT RADIO ANDGOT INTO REALESTATE..AND RAISED AFAMILYI THOUGHT I WOULDCHANGE CAREERSBECAUSE THEREWASN'T A LOT OFMONEY IN RADIO BACKTHENAFTER A 32 YEARCAREER ASREALTOR-HE RETIREDIN 2005...AND WOULDHAVE STAYED RETIREDIF PROGRAMMANAGER DONANGELO HADN'CALLED...AND I THOUGHT MAYBEIT IS TIME TO GO BACKON THE RADIOJACK NEVER REALLYLEFT THE LIMELIGHT-OVER THE YEAR'S HEDID VOICE OVERWORK AND HAS BEENAN ACTOR IN LOCALPRODUCTIONS FORMANY YEARS...FULL DISCLOSURE-JACK & I GO WAY BACKIN FACT-I USED TO BEHIS PAPERBOYHE WOULD COME ANDSIT ON THE STOOP INFRONT OF MY HOUSEAND DISCUSSBROADCASTING WITHMEIT WAS THOSE HEARTTO HEART CHATS THATINSPIRED MY DUELCAREERS INBROADCASTING ANDTHEATRE...NOW MYCHILDHOOD MENTORIS BACK ON THEAIR...NOON TO THREEAT WEBR.NATHE MAY HAVE TAKEN A49 BREAK FROM THERADIO BIZ...BUT JACKHOROHOE IS BACKWHERE HE WAS BORNTO BE...MY WIFES' HAPPY I'MOUT OF THE HOUSEFOR 3 HOURS A DAYSHE CAN DO HER THINGTO Y'KNOW IT'SWORKING OUT RATHERWELL I ENJOY ITMIKE RANDALL 7 EWN





