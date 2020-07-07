Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are quickly rising in Nevada.

There are now 23,000 coronavirus cases in our state which is more than double what it was last month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Debate lingers on next relief aid [Video]

Debate lingers on next relief aid

Congress may be on a two week break right now, but debate over the next stimulus package still lingers. Cases spike, but most of the relief from the first month's stimulus package is set to expire at..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Dallas County Reports 1,077 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Deaths [Video]

Dallas County Reports 1,077 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1.077 additional positive cases COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 28,131.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments [Video]

President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments

The Trump Administration facing criticism from private health experts for repeatedly attributing the spike in COVID-19 cases to increased testing. The president is also facing backlash over saying that..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:30Published