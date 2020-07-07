COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are quickly rising in Nevada. There are now 23,000 coronavirus cases in our state which is more than double what it was last month. 0

