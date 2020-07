Mom gives birth to triplets Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 minute ago Mom gives birth to triplets Being pregnant during a pandemic is stressful enough, but imagine being pregnant to triplets. David Muir shares the story of a Houston mom who was battling coronavirus while pregnant. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT IMAGINE BEING PREGNANT WITHTRIPLETS.DAVID MUIR SHARES THE STORY OFA HOUSTON MOM - WHO WASBATTLING CORONAVIRUS WHILEPREGNANT.NATS THIS IS THE MOMENTMAGGIE SILLERO, HER HUSBAND,AND THEIR FIVE YEAR OLD SON,ALEXANDER, TOLD THEIRFAMILIES? THEY'RE HAVINGTRIPLETS.TWO BOYS AND A GIRL.NATS BUT SOON AFTER - THESILLEROS GOT THE NEWS THATWOULD CHANGE EVERYTHING..BOTH PARENTS TESTING POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.MAGGIE, AT 28 WEEKS, AT HIGHRISK AND ADMITTED IN THEHOSPITAL - UNABLE TO BE WITHHER HUSBAND.THE NURSES AT "THE WOMAN'SHOSPITAL OF TEXAS" IN HOUSTONWOULD SIT BY HER.THEY WOULD HOLD HER HAND WHILEWEARING PROTECTIVE GEAR.FOUR WEEKS LATER MAGGIE WOULDBEAT THE VIRUS.AND SOON AFTER, SHE WOULDDELIVER ISABELLA, NATHA,AND ADRIEL.8 WEEKS PREMATURE.AND THE NEWBORNS WERE COVIDFREE.MAGGIE'S MOM STANDING IN FORONE OF MAGGIE'S NURSES,PRINCESS EW- LOW-CHA, NURSELIKE A MIRACLE.MAGGIE, HER STRENGTH NOW BACK.VISITING HER NEWBORNS IN THENICU.PICKING UP NATHANIEL.FEEDING ISABELLA.AND TONIGHT THAT MOM SENDING USTHE GOOD NEWS.MOM MAGGIE SILLERO: HELLO DAVIDOVERNIGHT, ISABELLA, THE FIRSTBABY TO GO HOME.AND MAGGIE IS GRATEFUL.MOM MAGGIE SILLERO: I DO WANTMAKE SURE THAT Y'ALL ARESHOWING THEM LOVE AND SUPPORT.LET THEM KNOW THAT THEY ARE NOTALONE IN THIS.ARE NOT ALONE IN THIS.THAT WAS DAVID MUIR REPORTING.TIME NOW IS X:XX --INSTAGRAM ROLLING OUT A NEW





