Jude Law 'in talks' to play Captain Hook in Disney's 'Peter Pan and Wendy' The actor is said to be lined up to take on the role of the classic Disney villain in the studio's upcoming live action film based on J.M.

Barrie's novel.

According to Variety, Law is discussing the possibility of playing the pirate, with 'Pete's Dragon' director David Lowery at the helm.

The report adds that the movie is expected to get a full theatrical release, rather than heading straight for the Disney+ streaming platform.

