The actor is in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action retelling of 'Peter Pan,' based on Disney's 1953 animated movie.

David Lowery, who directed ‘Pete’s Dragon’ for the studio, will helm the project

Adarsh Bhat RT @CultureCrave : Jude Law is in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action Peter Pan film 🏴‍☠️ (via @Variety ) https://t.co/odmaTl… 23 minutes ago

Richard Roque RT @IGN : Jude Law is reportedly in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action adaptation of Peter Pan. https://t.co/Yud32J9Lll http… 20 minutes ago

Joe Ross RT @RottenTomatoes : Jude Law is in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie, 'Peter Pan & Wendy.' via @… 18 minutes ago