West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency.

In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes.

He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Instead, Business Insider said he said he is creating his own political party: The Birthday Party.