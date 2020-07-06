Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp's Alcohol Abuse Spiraled Out of Control After Vanessa Paradis Split

The 'Mortdecai' actor reveals in court during a libel trial against British tabloid that he turned to...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart: https://t.co/PQVAk0Zz83 #London 58 minutes ago

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart https://t.co/foaOdAmlFi 3 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart - … https://t.co/NsvWE7JLg3 https://t.co/nrvVFWl1L1 4 hours ago

AmigoMusic

Amigo Music 🇬🇧 MUSIC NEWS - Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart https://t.co/sDYyLfMpeF 5 hours ago

Sugarmedown

Sugarmedown Sugarmedown music Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart… https://t.co/v0M7JL7lRi 5 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart 5 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart https://t.co/c2VWRR6RSp 5 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart… https://t.co/x0rP2wegBn 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown [Video]

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court

The bitter legal drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially begun.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial

Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published