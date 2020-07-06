Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart
Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdownJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High CourtThe bitter legal drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially begun.
Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trialJohnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun..