Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Two Latin American countries easing lockdown amid rising cases while new study shows hydroxychloroquine not effective.

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure [Video]

Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure

Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the rainforest. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

 Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
WorldNews

Brazilian president reiterates need to reopen country

 RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, said President Jair Bolsonaro on...
WorldNews

Brazil LGBTQ group hides from virus in Copacabana building

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a courtyard a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, a dozen people get settled on broken couches beneath a banner..
WorldNews

Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positive

 Bolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
WorldNews

Latin America Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis [Video]

Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis

UN warns that poverty across the region will rise by 7 percent, an increase equivalent to 45 million people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Chile's once robust economy devastated by COVID-19 [Video]

Chile's once robust economy devastated by COVID-19

About 2.5 million people are out of work in the Latin American country and many are going hungry amid the crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:09Published

LATAM Airlines adds $1.3 bln to bankruptcy financing proposal, Brazil unit seeks protection

 SANTIAGO — LATAM Airlines, the largest airline group in Latin America, said Thursday it had secured an additional $1.3 billion for its financing proposal..
WorldNews
Venezuelan migrants stranded after border with Colombia closed [Video]

Venezuelan migrants stranded after border with Colombia closed

With the spread of the coronavirus worsening across Latin America, thousands of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador and elsewhere are trying to return home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Latin America: Economic inequality makes coronavirus worse [Video]

Latin America: Economic inequality makes coronavirus worse

PAHO says the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America will take longer to slow.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published

Mexico's reported coronavirus cases hit 1-day high during president's visit to Washington

Mexico set a new record for daily coronavirus cases reached in a single day with nearly 7,000 new...
FOXNews.com - Published

Coronavirus pushes US hospitals to the brink, India hits record new cases

After the United States, Brazil is the hardest-hit country with 64,867 deaths, followed by Britain,...
Khaleej Times - Published


Mexico begins to reopen despite COVID-19 crisis [Video]

Mexico begins to reopen despite COVID-19 crisis

Deputy health minister is leading the response - but his methods have been controversial as the country sees a surge in daily cases and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published
Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000 [Video]

Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000

Brazil, the world's No 2 hotspot, reports additional 1,022 fatalities as the number of infections passes one million.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published