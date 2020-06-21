Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record

|
Brazil
Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure
Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquineCovid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
Brazilian president reiterates need to reopen countryRIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, said President Jair Bolsonaro on...
Brazil LGBTQ group hides from virus in Copacabana buildingRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a courtyard a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, a dozen people get settled on broken couches beneath a banner..
Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positiveBolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
Latin America
Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis
Chile's once robust economy devastated by COVID-19
LATAM Airlines adds $1.3 bln to bankruptcy financing proposal, Brazil unit seeks protectionSANTIAGO — LATAM Airlines, the largest airline group in Latin America, said Thursday it had secured an additional $1.3 billion for its financing proposal..
Venezuelan migrants stranded after border with Colombia closed
Latin America: Economic inequality makes coronavirus worse
