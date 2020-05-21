Global  

Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery

Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery

Rishi Sunak unveiled a plan for jobs in a £30 billion mini-budget he said was designed to get the country through the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.Here are the main points of the package.

As COVID cases top 3 million, it's past time to end the catastrophic Trump presidency

 We can't afford to wait for Joe Biden. Governors have the experience, credibility and stature to end a presidency that is literally killing America.
USATODAY.com

Florida church fires back at social media claims it intentionally exposed members to COVID-19

 In a Facebook post on Tuesday, First Assembly of God called claims that it intentionally exposed children to the coronavius "false and defamatory."
 
USATODAY.com

Next COVID relief package should require health price transparency. Everyone would benefit.

 By requiring hospitals to post real prices and insurers to disclose reimbursement rates, Congress can help patients and stimulate the economy.
USATODAY.com

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher [Video]

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the cost of inaction in the wake of the financial crisis brought on by the corona virus would be far higher. The chancellor’s comments come as he spent the afternoon at Wagamama’s on London’s South Bank. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
IFS: To a certain extent the government is ‘powerless’ [Video]

IFS: To a certain extent the government is ‘powerless’

IFS Director Paul Johnson has said despite the new schemes announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak the government is powerless to a certain extent. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January [Video]

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January

The UK Chancellor announced a new round of fiscal measures to improve the outlook for the British economy post-pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:51Published

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package [Video]

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy [Video]

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

A £3 billion green package with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency will be unveiled by Rishi Sunak as part of his coronavirus economic strategy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
105-year-old Woman Makes 'Remarkable' COVID-19 Recovery, Goes Right Back to Knitting [Video]

105-year-old Woman Makes 'Remarkable' COVID-19 Recovery, Goes Right Back to Knitting

Pat Aldridge survived COVID-19 after spending five days in hospital, making her one of the oldest people in Britain to survive the coronavirus.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published