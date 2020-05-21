Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery

Rishi Sunak unveiled a plan for jobs in a £30 billion mini-budget he said was designed to get the country through the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.Here are the main points of the package.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January The UK Chancellor announced a new round of fiscal measures to improve the outlook for the British economy post-pandemic.View on euronews

IFS: To a certain extent the government is ‘powerless’ IFS Director Paul Johnson has said despite the new schemes announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak the government is powerless to a certain extent. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the cost of inaction in the wake of the financial crisis brought on by the corona virus would be far higher. The chancellor’s comments come as he spent the afternoon at Wagamama’s on London’s South Bank. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

