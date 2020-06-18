4 Surprising Stats About Gamers (National Video Game Day)

4 Surprising Stats About Gamers Video games have been a widespread phenomenon since the 1980s.
To celebrate National Video Game Day, here are some statistics about gamers.
The Entertainment Software Association found that 46% of gamers are female while 54% are male.
The ESA also reports that the average age of female gamers is 34 years old while it's 32 years old for men.
65% of Americans play video games.
'Casual' is the most popular video game genre, followed by the action genre and the shooter genre.