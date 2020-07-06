Long Island Enters Phase 4 Reopening, Malls Allowed To Reopen Friday
Long Island entered Phase 4 of reopening Wednesday.
That means the return of malls, museums, public gardens, zoos, aquariums and large public gatherings; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
