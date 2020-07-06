Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long Island Enters Phase 4 Reopening, Malls Allowed To Reopen Friday
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Long Island Enters Phase 4 Reopening, Malls Allowed To Reopen Friday

Long Island Enters Phase 4 Reopening, Malls Allowed To Reopen Friday

Long Island entered Phase 4 of reopening Wednesday.

That means the return of malls, museums, public gardens, zoos, aquariums and large public gatherings; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Malls Get The Green Light To Reopen In Phase 4 [Video]

Malls Get The Green Light To Reopen In Phase 4

Two malls in our area are set to welcome back shoppers for the first time in months, and another will reopen tomorrow. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Mid-Hudson Region Enters Phase 4 Reopening, But Gyms, Malls And Movie Theaters Still Left Off List [Video]

Mid-Hudson Region Enters Phase 4 Reopening, But Gyms, Malls And Movie Theaters Still Left Off List

New York’s Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 4 reopening Tuesday, which includes low-risk indoor and outdoor activities, like museums and zoos. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published
Westchester, Long Island Entering Phase 4 Reopening [Video]

Westchester, Long Island Entering Phase 4 Reopening

That means low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment venues like zoos and botanical gardens can open.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published