his visit is our top story tonight at five.

L3: top story white sen.

Mcconnell was clark county this morning..

Where he was joined by white house drug czar jim caroll.

Mcconnell recently added clark county to the high intensity drug trafficking area program.

The federal program provides support to law enforcement agencies to help combat drug production and trafficking.

L3: top story white senator mitch mcconnell (r) - kentucky we had a 25 percent spike in fatal overdoses the first quarter this year.

That was before we got shut down with covid so clearly this crisis has only gotten worse.

L3: top story white sen.

clark county is one of three counties in kentucky that is receiving federal money to combat drug abuse. It will split the $500,000 with the other two.... simpson county and logan county.

It will split the $500,000 with the other two.... simpson county and logan county.

Mcconnell also talked about who will get money from the next coronavirus relief package.

He says congress wants to focus on those hit the hardest.

He describes them as people making 40-thousand or less...mostly working in hospitality and restaurants.

Abc 36's christy bollinger talked with a winchester family that fits that description....restaurant owners who say they need the help, whatever the dollar amount.

"it's been a very big struggle." Struggle doesn't even seem to fully describe it for family-run blue isle home-style restaurant and bar.

Struggle doesn't even seem to fully describe it for family-run blue isle home-style restaurant and bar.

"we both gave up a lot to start this from scratch."

The somersall family has two locations..

Mt.

Sterling and winchester.

But owner rawle somersall says coronavirus capacity restrictions forced him to close in mt.

Sterling.

"i didn't want to continue running it not being able to have it at full capacity or even in use" it's been a tough few months..

"at one point we it was just us because we couldn't afford to have anyone else come in or anything we were just doing what we could to keep the doors open."

Even after re- opening the dining room in winchester..

Business has been slow.

"our customers have cut down tremendously.

We used to have a sunday buffet where we had a lot of members come in from church, we can't do that anymore."

Somersall is worried business will never be what it was... but he's still hoping for the best.

He says the first federal relief loan went in and out quickly.

"to operate a business such as a business it takes a lot a lot that people really don't see."

He says they still have bills to catch up on... and payroll to make.

"sometimes payroll comes out of my pocket.

I'm retired from the military but still that's what helps me to keep swimming and i'm a good swimmer but sometimes the current gets real strong."

A second relief check gives him hope.

"any dollar would help us."

Help them...keep swimming.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.