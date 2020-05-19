3 children, 2 adults in Marshall County family battle coronavirus

Every night we show you the numbers of coronavirus cases in north alabama.

But sometimes - we only feel the gravity of the situation by sharing the brave stories of people who have survived the virus.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with one marshall county mother today who wanted to share her family's experience with the virus and her message to people in the community.

Mahalia barnes, local coronavirus survivor: "watching my 20 month old daughter just struggle and hurt.

There was one night i was holding my little girl and she was just crying and i had done everything i could do for her, and she just laid on my shoulder and cried until she fell asleep."

Mahalia barnes told me she was scared - when she and her husband received their positive coronavirus test results.

She says her husband, and her three young children - all experienced coronavirus symptoms. her now 3-year-old twin sons were born premature - so barnes' worried her biggest fear could have been a reality.

Mahalia barnes, local coronavirus survivor: "my whole thing this entire time has been, i don't ever want to see one of my children on a ventilator again.

You just don't.

As a mother you don't want to see that and i don't want to see that for anybody."

Barnes says even before her test came back positive she was feeling symptoms. mahalia barnes, local coronavirus survivor: "fever, chills, extreme body aches, like i didn't even think i could get out of the bed."

Barnes says even though she had severe symptoms, she was more worried about her children.

Mahalia barnes, local coronavirus survivor: "it scared me because i didn't know what to expect for them.

Luckily they just had the g.i.

Problems and they didn't have the respiratory symptoms, but the biggest message that i think people need to understand right now is that it can infect anybody and you don't know how your body is going to react to it."

She has a message for the community after sharing what her family has gone through.

Mahalia barnes, local coronavirus survivor: "it's not worth it.

We will wear the mask, we will social distance, we will sanitize.

We will do our part because i don't want any else have to experience what we have."

Sophia looklive: barnes tells me it's been 19 days and none of her family members have their sense of taste or smell back.

But she says her family members have their energy back and are feeling much better.

In guntersville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

There have been 1,815 coronavirus cases