The Boys Season 2

The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer - Amazon Prime Video - Plot synopsis: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1.

On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes.

As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.