2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Manchester Squires Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago The Manchester Squires will begin season one under Alyx Brandewie this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hey good evening everyone... well as the summer days pass, we get closer and closer to the boys of fall returning to the field...we are now just four days away from football practices kicking off here in the hoosier state... so we of course have to continue our countdown to kickoff...and we close out the three rivers conference... with the manchester squires... there's a new era underway for the squires beginning this season...alyx brandewie has taken over as head coach after greg miller stepped down after seven seasons...he brings back a group of 12 upper classmen who saw playing time a season ago...brandewie takes over a program that hasn't had a winning record since 2009... still he is ready to take on the challenge... and he and his players are confident they'll take a positive step forward this season... the squires will open season one under coach brandewie against north miami august 21...





You Might Like

Tweets about this