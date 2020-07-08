Teen In Foster Care Facility Killed By Staff For Hurling A Sandwich

A Michigan teen in a youth foster care facility in Kalamazoo died from cardiac arrest on May 1.

Two days earlier, 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks had been restrained by multiple staff members of Lakeside Academy, for twelve minutes.

Why did they restrain him?

Security footage reveals he threw a sandwich.

Shortly after the 12-minute mark, the workers released their restraint and tried to resuscitate the unresponsive teen.

Newser reports a medical examiner ruled Fredericks' death a homicide caused by restraint asphyxia.

Ten employees at Lakeside were fired, and two staff members have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Nurse Heather Newton McLogan was hit with the same charges for allegedly waiting 12 minutes to call 911 after Cornelius was released.