Seven employees at local grocery store test positive for COVID-19

The seven positive cases are among ten new Coronavirus cases in Lane county.

7 of those new cases in lane county are at a grocery store in eugene.

Renee - ie been here outside this market throughout the day, and customers have been flowing*in and out, despite the multiple positive covid-19 cases.

So how is the store still open?

Public health officials told me that customers weren't at risk.

And they still aren't.

Just yesterday spokesman jason davis provided guidance for businesses about what to keep in mind, when it comes to operating safely.

At el torito market, when the first staff member tested positive, public health was*quick with contact tracing and then identified seven more staff members.

Some residents are concerned they could be at risk, and i spoke to one woman who was in the store just a few days ago.

"i was going in there thinking, oh i dont think very many people shop here and that kind of thing and i wanted some of the food i get from here.

And low in behold, a couple days later, they have a whole bunch of people that are working there that tested positive."

She says store employees were all wearing face coverings but it still worries her that she could potentially be at risk.

Health officials say it crucial for workplaces to follow public health guidance, so an employee doesnt get tested too early and test negative, when the virus may not show up on a test just yet.

Again, health officials want to make it very clear the public is not at risk.

But if you have been in the store and are experiencing symptoms, contact your provider.

