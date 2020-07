Financial Focus for July 8, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:24s - Published 12 minutes ago Financial Focus for July 8, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

IN TONIGHT'S "FINANCIAL FOCUS"...DOORDASH INTRODUCES.....A NEW IN-APP FEATURE.....TO SUPPORT BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS. THESE BUSINESSES WILL NOW COME UP.....WHEN YOU SEARCH THE PHRASE "BLACK OWNED" AND BUSINESSES....THAT OPT IN......WILL HAVE A BANNER ON THEIR PAGES.....TO MAKE THEM EASY.....TO IDENTIFY. "DOORDASH" IS WAIVING DELIVERY FEES.....FROM ALL MERCHANT PARTNERS IN THE PROGRAM....THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. BROOKS BROTHERS FILES FOR "BANKRUPTCY". THE COMPANY HAS BEEN AROUND FOR....-2- HUNDRD YEARS AND HAS DRESSED....-40- U-S PRESIDENTS AND UNOFFICIALLY BECAME.....THE OUTFITTER OF WALL STREET BANKERS. BROOKS BROTHERS FILED FOR...CHAPTER ELEVEN....THIS MORNING. IT'S IN THE PROCESS OF SHUTTERING....-20- PERCENT OF ITS -2- HUNDRED -50-.... U-S STORES. ACCORDING TO THE BANKRUPTCY FILING....BROOKS BROTHERS HAS SECURED....-75- MILLION DOLLARS IN FINANCING.....TO CONTINUE OPERATING.