Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live music and blueberry picking provide a sweet destination in West Falls
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Live music and blueberry picking provide a sweet destination in West Falls

Live music and blueberry picking provide a sweet destination in West Falls

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm is an extra special place by any measure.

Jyl Rivera and her husband Rico moved here a while back.

Jill says "We actually try to make this a destination for families to come." Here on the farm there are u-pick blueberries in nine varieties.

Jill says that's so all the berries don't ripen at the same time and the season can last well into August.

There is a playground for kids who may get bored picking berries.

And you'll notice that there is a stage and a great space for live music.

The Rivera's are providing a place for their musician friends to play safely.

Rico created socially distanced circles on the lawn.

Jyl says "They are ten feet in diameter and six feet apart.

Everyone is required to stay in their own circle." There is plenty more to see including a Treehouse in progress.

Rico owns Buffalo Treehouse and makes upscale wooden structures.

There are trails and two acres of blueberries.

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm 1897 Davis Road, West Falls, NY 716-833-8733 Check out their Facebook Page for hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IT LOOKS LIKE A FARM,SOUNDS LIKE A FARM...ROOSTER-CROWSBUT THE BLUEBERRYTREE HOUSE FARM ISEXTRA SPECIALWE ACTUALLY TRY TOMAKE THIS ADESTINATION FORFAMILYS TO COMEJYL RIVERA AND HERHUSBAND RICOMOVERD HERE AWHILE BACK-.PUTTREEHOUSES IN THENAME...BECAUSE RICOMAKES UP SCALETREE HOUSES....IT'S SPECIAL TRADEWE CAUGHT UP WITHHIM A COUPLE YEARAGO...BASICALLLY WE WERERENTING THE BARNFOR OURTREEHOUSES-ANDTHEY WERE SELLINGTHE POPERTY ANDTHEY HAD ABLUEBERRY FARMHERE SO I BECAME ABLUEBERRY FARMEROVERNIGHTTHEY FEATURE PICKYOUR OWNBLUEBERRIES ANDTHIS YEAR THEY'RESIXTH SEASON-THEYARE FOLLOWINGCOVID GUIDELINES...WE HAVE NINEDIFFERENT VARIETIESHERE..WHO KNEW THEREWAS NINE VARITIES OFBLUEBERRIES?..I SURE DIDN'T KNOWTRHERE WAS NINEDIFERENT VARIETIES...JILL SAYS THAT HELPSEXTEND THEIRSEASON ANDPREVENTSEVERYTHING FROMGETTING RIPE ATONCE..THERE ARETWO ACRES OFBERRIES OUTHERE...AND PICK-YOUROWN BEGINSTHURSDAY...THEY ARE ORGANIC-WEARE NOT CERTIFIEDORGANIC BUT WEGROW ORGANICALLY-THERE'S NO SPRAYS,CHEMILCALS ON OURFILEDS AT ALLAND IF YOU THINKTHOSE BLUE BERRYSARE SWEET CHECKTHIS OUT-THE STAGE ISSET FOR SOME SWEETLIVE MUSICTHE RIVERA'S AREPROVIDING A PLACEFOR SOME OF THEIRMUSIC FRIENDS TO DOTHEIRTHING...SAFELY...RICOCREATED SOCIALLYDISTANT CIRCLES ONTHE LAWN..THEY ARE TEN FEET INDIAMETER AND SIXFEET APART FROMEACHOTHER..EVERYONE ISREQUIRED TO STAY INTHEY'RE CIRCLETHE BBLUEBERRYPICKING AND THEMUSIC KICK OFFTHURSDAY-CHECKTHEY'RE FACEBOOKPAGE FORHOURS...AND BE SURETO CHECK OUT THEGAZEBO...THIS VERY COOLPLAYGROUND....ANDANOTHER OF RICO'STREEHOUSES A WORKIN PROGRESS....AND INCASE YOU WEREWONDERING HERE ATTHE TH=REEHOUSEBLUEBERRY FARM INWESTFALLS...THEBERRYS DIG THEMUSIC TOO...DO THE BLUEBERRIESGROW BETTER-YESTHEY LOVE MUSICIN WEST FALLS MIKERANDALL 7EWN




You Might Like


Tweets about this