Live music and blueberry picking provide a sweet destination in West Falls

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm is an extra special place by any measure.

Jyl Rivera and her husband Rico moved here a while back.

Jill says "We actually try to make this a destination for families to come." Here on the farm there are u-pick blueberries in nine varieties.

Jill says that's so all the berries don't ripen at the same time and the season can last well into August.

There is a playground for kids who may get bored picking berries.

And you'll notice that there is a stage and a great space for live music.

The Rivera's are providing a place for their musician friends to play safely.

Rico created socially distanced circles on the lawn.

Jyl says "They are ten feet in diameter and six feet apart.

Everyone is required to stay in their own circle." There is plenty more to see including a Treehouse in progress.

Rico owns Buffalo Treehouse and makes upscale wooden structures.

There are trails and two acres of blueberries.

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm 1897 Davis Road, West Falls, NY 716-833-8733 Check out their Facebook Page for hours.