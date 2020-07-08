Harry Styles ist jetzt Meditationslehrer
Auf der Meditations-App Calm kann man sich jetzt eine Gute-Nacht-Geschichte des britischen Sängers anhören.
Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19, Billie Eilish Almost Went to Therapy Over This Justin Bieber Song & More News | Billboard NeKanye West reveals that he had COVID-19 in February, Billie Eilish's mom says she almost sent her to therapy over a Justin Bieber song and Harry Styles teams up with the Calm app for a bedtime story.
Harry Styles Partners With Calm App for 'Dream With Me' | Billboard NewsHarry Styles Partners With Calm App for 'Dream With Me' | Billboard News
'The world needs all the healing it can get': Harry Styles narrates Sleep Story for Calm appHarry Styles will lull listeners to sleep as he reads the story 'Dream with Me', which is available on the meditation and sleep app Calm.