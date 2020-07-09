WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Areas of low clouds and fogare expected through earlythis morning as lo━levelmoisture is trapped underneaththe nocturnal inversion.

Thisshould mix out by mi━morningfor most areas.

Low pressureoff the North Carolina coastwill slowly drift northward upthe Mi━ Atlantic Coastthrough tonight.

Uppe━levelhigh pressure overhead thismorning will build northeastinto upstate New York and NewEngland during this time.

Thisuppe━ level high shouldremain close enough for todayso that many location end updry with sunshine.

Theexceptions will be along theAllegheny Highlands where anisolated storm is possible(even there most of the timewill be dry and most areaswill be dry), and across theVirginia Piedmont intosouthern Maryland where deepermoisture closer to the low mayresult in a few popup showersand perhaps an isolated storm.Subsidence from theuppe━level high along with anonshore flow means more hotand humid conditions withhighs in the upper 80s tolower 90s for most locations.TodayPartly sunny, with a highnear 89.

Calm wind becomingeast 5 to 7 mph in themorning.

TonightA chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2am.

Mostly cloudy, witha low around 73.

Southeastwind 7 to 9 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayAchance of showers andthunderstorms, then showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm after 8am.Cloudy, with a high near 84.Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.Chance of precipitation is60%.

New rainfall amountsbetween a tenth and quarter ofan inch, except higher amountspossible in thunderstorms.Friday NightA slight chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 73.

North wind around 6mph becoming light andvariable after midnight.Chance of precipitation is20%.

SaturdayShowers likelyand possibly a thunderstorm.Partly sunny, with a high near90.

Calm wind becoming westaround 5 mph in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Saturday NightA chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SundayAchance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly sunny,with a high near 89.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

MondayA chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.

Chance of precipitation is50%.

Monday NightMostlycloudy, with a low around 71.TuesdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 89.

TuesdayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.

WednesdayMostsunny, with a high near 9WE'RE ALSO WATCHING THE