Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trending: Lady A Lawsuit
Country band Lady A is now suing Atlanta singer Anita White who has performed as Lady A for a number of years.

The group filed the suit after negotiations with White broke down.

