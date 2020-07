Watch how gangster Vikas Dubey reacted after being nabbed by police in MP

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday.

Dubey was behind the killing of eight policemen during raid.

The wanted gangster was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Dubey had been on run since killing of the cops in Bikru village on July 3.

Police had been hunting for Dubey in UP and neighbouring states.

Five aides were killed in separate gunfights in multiple locations.