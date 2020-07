Kanpur shootout: What Bikru village locals want after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

After gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter, locals from Bikru village say they want proper investigation to be done in the case.

Vikas Dubey, a native of Bikru village, was killed in an encounter on Friday by the police.

Dubey and his associates were responsible for killing eight cops during the Kanpur encounter of July 3.

Rapid Action Force was deployed in Bikru village after the incident.

Police assured people’s safety in the area.

Watch the full video for more details.