Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, looted rifles recovered: UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar on Tuesday briefed media about the Kanpur shootout case.

Kumar informed that an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested.

He also said that Dubey and his gang members looted the arms of the policemen after killing them.

Watch the full video for more details.