Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Didn't know we were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey': Kanpur encounter policeman narrates incident
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:11s - Published
'Didn't know we were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey': Kanpur encounter policeman narrates incident

'Didn't know we were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey': Kanpur encounter policeman narrates incident

SO of Bithoor Police Station, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, who was a team member of police officers who went to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 02, narrated the whole incident.

Singh said that he did not know that the police team was going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.

He also said that there were several policemen who didm't had and weapons with them.

He further added that due to street lights, policemen were not able to see criminals hiding on the roof-tops.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in police encounter on July 10 while he was trying to escape from police custody.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey Indian history-sheeter and gangster

UP govt forms SIT to probe police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey

 The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a special investigation team on Saturday to probe the local police's alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey,..
IndiaTimes

Two close aides to slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Thane

 Guddan is involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey including the murder case of State Minister Santosh Shukla in 2001.
DNA

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village [Video]

Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village

Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Kanpur's Bikru village area where the 8 policemen were killed. Normalcy has not completely returned in the area. The main accused of the encounter, Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter on outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:04Published

Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt: Constable Ajay Kashyap

 Constable Ajay Kashyap, who sustained injuries in the Kanpur encounter on July 3, on Friday, said that gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public..
IndiaTimes

History-sheeter History-sheeter Person with a long criminal record

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police. Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol [Video]

History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol

While speaking to ANI on July 10, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Shahdol, Pratima Mathew spoke on history-sheeter Mohd Akhtar. She said, "History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday (July 09)." "He is a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 03 Kanpur encounter," Shahdol ASP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police team headed unprepared into 'darkness' of trap laid by Vikas Dubey: Cop who survived ambush

Neither equipped with any arms or ammunition nor anticipating that they would face an...
IndiaTimes - Published

Walked into Dubey's trap unprepared: Cop recounts Kanpur shootout

Neither equipped with any arms or ammunition nor anticipating that they would face an...
IndiaTimes - Published

Dubey may’ve had 11 houses, 16 flats in UP

The Enforcement Directorate has sought details of immovable and movable assets owned by gangster...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

bparras

Branflake @demiii_sue I’ve seen a couple here and there turn into DK, but I didn’t know they were getting rid of 7/11 all tog… https://t.co/Gug7Vv4rjV 2 minutes ago

LarryAgostineli

larryago @BreakingChesky Morgan, I didn't know you were going through this. Sending prayers for a speedy recovery, buddy. 9 minutes ago

Rebecca52731232

Rebecca Lambert AKA: Lady Liminal 😈 @thesweetcheat @DuruttiColumn @kookydisc Durutti Column! Flipping heck, I didn’t know they were still going 😀 13 minutes ago

helen714ortiz

Helen Ortiz @GovRonDeSantis Why didn’t you tell your state how bad Covid is there that was sad to see ,,you talked like if you… https://t.co/TtkoUtkG3K 14 minutes ago

the_phonz_

Phonz First: saw the Pistons v Pacers in 96. I didn’t know what we were going to do until we got there. Also first time s… https://t.co/x1JWh5aCdN 16 minutes ago

andiipuliafico

andii *gets pulled over* cop: “can you tell me why you were going so fast?” me: “well honestly i didn’t know what the s… https://t.co/gaLtA7ZRom 17 minutes ago

theboxstar

Winter Ahhhh ...Destiny and its ironies! They still didn't know which way they were going to go. #deckerstar #Lucifans… https://t.co/DlghUY2XKn 20 minutes ago

Akumahomu

Emanuela 🐝 || #BLM @someguycaldgubr I replied to you in more replies I’m sorry, didn’t know you were going on 😭 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: What Bikru village locals want after Vikas Dubey’s encounter [Video]

Kanpur shootout: What Bikru village locals want after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

After gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter, locals from Bikru village say they want proper investigation to be done in the case. Vikas Dubey, a native of Bikru village, was killed in an encounter on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published
Vikas Dubey case: Congress cites videos, questions 'accident & encounter' angle [Video]

Vikas Dubey case: Congress cites videos, questions 'accident & encounter' angle

The Uttar Pradesh police have said that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed during an encounter after he tried to flee following an accident. However, two videos have now emerged that increase the mystery..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:29Published
Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter and other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter and other top news

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning in an encounter while trying to escape police custody after the vehicle, in which he was being taken to Kanpur, met with an accident. Several..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:50Published