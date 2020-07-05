'Didn't know we were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey': Kanpur encounter policeman narrates incident

Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Kanpur's Bikru village area where the 8 policemen were killed. Normalcy has not completely returned in the area. The main accused of the encounter, Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter on outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.
Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police. Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.
While speaking to ANI on July 10, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Shahdol, Pratima Mathew spoke on history-sheeter Mohd Akhtar. She said, "History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday (July 09)." "He is a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 03 Kanpur encounter," Shahdol ASP added.
The Uttar Pradesh police have said that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed during an encounter after he tried to flee following an accident. However, two videos have now emerged that increase the mystery..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29Published