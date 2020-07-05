'Didn't know we were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey': Kanpur encounter policeman narrates incident

SO of Bithoor Police Station, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, who was a team member of police officers who went to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 02, narrated the whole incident.

Singh said that he did not know that the police team was going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.

He also said that there were several policemen who didm't had and weapons with them.

He further added that due to street lights, policemen were not able to see criminals hiding on the roof-tops.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in police encounter on July 10 while he was trying to escape from police custody.