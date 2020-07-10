Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response

Gangster Vias Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP police after he reportedly tried to flee following an accident.

Politics has now escalated over the matter with the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the BSP questioning the Yogi government.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the government had saved itself from being toppled by the secrets that Dubey would have revealed.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned what now about those who were protecting him, while BSP supremo Mayawati demanded a SC monitored probe.

