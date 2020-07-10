Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response

Gangster Vias Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP police after he reportedly tried to flee following an accident.

Politics has now escalated over the matter with the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the BSP questioning the Yogi government.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the government had saved itself from being toppled by the  secrets that Dubey would have revealed.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned what now about those who were protecting him, while BSP supremo Mayawati demanded a SC monitored probe.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Saikat28

Comm'st in School||Secu in College|| Sanatan 4ever @Swamy39 63 cases were there against Vikas Dubey. In 1991 He did the 1st murder. In 2001 he killed BJP leader San… https://t.co/rV4eM2VyQD 5 minutes ago

Yogi210875

योगेश अग्रवाल RT @Dharma2X: @Swamy39 UP Gangster Vikas Dubey killed by Special Task Force (STF) in Police Encounter at Kanpur.. Kanpur Police issues sta… 30 minutes ago

Manushyah_hu

Rajesh Kumar RT @arush9387: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident. Those who have special sympathy for cr… 31 minutes ago

ANANDVARDHANS13

ANAND VARDHAN SINGH Ep.- 349 | Vikas Dubey Killed: Reminds the Sohrabuddin Encounter of Gujr... https://t.co/32PHwDcQhH via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Dharma2X

Dharma @Swamy39 UP Gangster Vikas Dubey killed by Special Task Force (STF) in Police Encounter at Kanpur.. Kanpur Police… https://t.co/TpOd0ULLk8 1 hour ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 #VikasDubeyEncounter | How Vikas Dubey’s encounter unfolded. Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in an exchange of fire wi… https://t.co/tStDrNTwqw 1 hour ago

Deepeshupadhyay

दीपेश उपाध्याय 🇮🇳 RT @ANINewsUP: #WATCH 4 policemen were injured in the accident today. Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter: Kanpur IG Mohit Agar… 1 hour ago

riya_1113

saumyas_supporter RT @loveenatandon: #VikasDubey killed or died ? Either way I am not surprised as I had predicted that #VikashDubeyArrested had cut shot his… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch how kin of constable killed in Kanpur ambush reacted [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch how kin of constable killed in Kanpur ambush reacted

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter on Friday morning. Parents of constable Jitendra Singh, who among those killed in the Kanpur ambush..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi

While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh -- where he was arrested yesterday. The police..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published